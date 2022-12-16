The Kerala High Court recently advised a young woman to be brave Malala Yousafzai. The High Court asked the young woman to not always act as per parents' wishes. The high court made the statement while hearing a habeas corpus case. During the hearing, justice Alexander Thomas told a 21-year-old woman who appeared before him, "Be brave like Malala. Jump into life bravely. No need to always do as your parents wish." Kerala High Court Orders State Government To Register FIR Within Hour if Doctors or Staff Attacked.

