Smuggled gold weighing more than 1.2 kg and worth over Rs 67.96 lakh was seized from a passenger at the Rajeev Gandhi international airport in Hyderabad on Sunday. Based on specific information, a male passenger who arrived in the city by a flight from Riyadh via Bahrain was intercepted by the Customs Air Intelligence team of Hyderabad Customs. On thorough checking of the baggage 14 gold bars of 24 kt purity were found, a release from Customs said. The gold was found concealed inside the battery of an Emergency light that was brought by the passenger in his luggage. Hyderabad: 224 Grams of Gold Concealed in Handle of Trolley Bag Seized From Passenger At RGI Airport (Watch Video).

14 Gold Bars Seized at Hyderabad Airport

Gold worth more than Rs 67 lakh seized from a passenger from Riyadh at Hyderabad airport. 14 Gold bars were found to be concealed inside battery of an emergency light that was brought by passenger. Passenger has been arrested and further probe underway: Hyderabad Customs pic.twitter.com/ZOUh0PtgiY — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2023

