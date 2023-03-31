The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, caught a passenger who was allegedly smuggling gold and seized 224 grams of gold from him. The passenger who arrived by a flight from Dubai via Muscat on Thursday had concealed two gold rods weighing around 224 grams in the handle of a trolley bag. The value of the gold is around Rs 13.72 lakhs. Further investigation into the incident is underway. Kerala: Air Intelligence Unit Seize 1139 Grams of Gold Worth Rs 52 Lakh From Dubai Passenger at Kochi Airport (See Pic).

224 Grams Gold Seized At RGI Airport

#WATCH | AIU of Hyderabad Customs intercepted one male pax who arrived from Dubai yesterday. On suspicion, baggage of the pax was searched & 2 gold rods weighing 224 gms concealed in the handle of trolley bag were found. Value of the seized rods is around Rs 13.72 lakhs: Customs pic.twitter.com/DcWDQdQAbm — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2023

