In a bizarre incident near Hyderabad, a drunk driver crashed his Tata Altroz onto the boundary wall of a house in Shambipur, Medchal-Malkajgiri district. The shocking episode unfolded under the Medchal-Dundigal Police Station limits on Thursday, July 24, and was caught on camera. The video, now viral on social media, shows the car perched atop the wall, drawing crowds and creating chaos in the area. Upon receiving the alert, traffic police arrived and used a JCB crane to bring the vehicle down safely. The driver was reportedly intoxicated at the time of the crash. An investigation into the matter is underway. Hyderabad Car Fire: Narrow Escape for Passengers As Moving Vehicle Bursts Into Flames on Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in Telangana; Videos Surface.

Car Crashes Onto House Wall in Telangana

JCB Crane Used to Remove Car from House Wall in Shambipur

