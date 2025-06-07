A moving car suddenly caught fire on the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in Hyderabad on June 6, leading to a narrow escape for its two passengers. The duo quickly exited the vehicle after spotting flames emerging from the engine. Videos of the incident have since surfaced online, showing thick smoke billowing from the burning car. Fire tenders promptly arrived and extinguished the blaze, preventing it from spreading further. The fire disrupted traffic towards Road No. 45, causing a temporary slowdown. Hyderabad Car Fire: 2 Persons Burnt Alive After Vehicle Catches Fire in Ghatkesar (Watch Videos).

Car Catches Fire on Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in Hyderabad

#CarFire at #DurgamCheruvu #CableBridge Lucky Escape for the passengers, after a Moving Car catches #fire on Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in #Hyderabad Two people inside the car managed to escape on seeing #Flames from the engine. Fire tenders 🚒 reached the spot and trying to… pic.twitter.com/WmTe9gTAT6 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) June 6, 2025

