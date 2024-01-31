An incident of assault on two bus conductors in Hyderabad has been strongly condemned by TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar. The assault, which took place under the Hayat Nagar depot-1 limits, was captured in a video that has since gone viral. The video shows a woman, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, shouting, abusing, and physically attacking a bus conductor. Despite attempts by co-passengers and another female conductor to intervene, the woman continued her assault for more than 20 minutes. She also took photographs of the conductors and threatened to kill them. The incident occurred during the first trip of the day when the conductor explained to the woman that she did not have change. However, the woman reacted violently, assaulting the conductor and later another one. Following the incident, RTC officials filed a case at the LB Nagar police station. The police have launched an inquiry into the matter. Stray Dog Menace Caught on Camera: Dog Attacks Child Playing Outside House in Hyderabad, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Hyderabad Viral Video (Warning- Abusive Language)

A Woman assaults #TSRTC bus conductors, allegedly the #DrunkWoman created #nuisance in the bus and uses #abusive words, kicks against TSRTC bus conductors, belongs to Hayatnagar Depot -1, video goes viral The @TSRTCHQ official lodged a complaint against her.#Hyderabad #drunk pic.twitter.com/np0zVvYwnN — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) January 31, 2024

