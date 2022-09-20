Hyderabad police today arrested a person named Ramesh for printing fake notes. The police recovered Rs 3.16 lakh counterfeit notes along with laptop, computer, printing machine & special inks used for making currency from the accused. However, Sister of accused, who too was involved in the crime is absconding and a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

Check Tweet:

Hyderabad |We arrested a person named Ramesh for printing fake notes, recovered Rs3.16 lakh counterfeit notes & laptop, computer, printing machine & special inks used for making currency. Sister of accused, who too was involved in this, absconding: Chandana Deepti, DCP North Zone pic.twitter.com/BOtQGrtzMa — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)