Hyderabad, January 14: Residents of the city can expect a persistent winter chill over the coming days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a dip in temperatures across Telangana. While Wednesday saw a high of 29°C and a low of 18°C, meteorologists predict that minimum temperatures could fall 2–3°C below the seasonal average by the weekend. The city is currently experiencing partly sunny days followed by clear, cool nights. However, a transition toward mist and hazy conditions is expected during early morning hours, which may impact visibility for commuters. While earlier reports suggested a slight chance of isolated rain due to a weakened depression, the latest outlook remains predominantly dry. High humidity levels, currently around 50–70%, are contributing to the crisp morning air. Chandigarh Weather Forecast: City Records Coldest Night in 2 Years at 2.8°C, IMD Predicts Cold Wave and Dense Fog To Persist Until Weekend.

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