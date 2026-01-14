Chandigarh, January 14: The residents of Chandigarh faced a biting cold on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, as the city recorded its lowest temperature in two years. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature plummeted to 2.8°C, which is approximately four degrees below the seasonal average. This steep decline has officially pushed the city into a "cold wave" state, with the early morning hours marked by dense fog that significantly hampered visibility across the Tricity area.

The current weather pattern is a continuation of the intense cold spell that has gripped Northwest India since the beginning of the week. IMD officials noted that today’s minimum of 2.8°C follows a record low of 3.3°C observed just 24 hours prior. This makes Chandigarh colder than several high-altitude locations, including Shimla (6.6°C) and Dharamshala (3.2°C). Low wind speeds and high humidity have further intensified the "chill factor," making it difficult for residents to find respite even during daylight hours. Weather Forecast Today, January 14: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Chandigarh Weather Forecast:

Date Min Temp Max Temp Weather Condition January 14 (Wednesday) 2.8°C 15.0°C Mainly clear sky January 15 (Thursday) 5.0°C 14.0°C Mainly clear sky January 16 (Friday) 8.0°C 16.0°C Partly cloudy sky January 17 (Saturday) 10.0°C 16.0°C Partly cloudy sky January 18 (Sunday) 10.0°C 17.0°C Partly cloudy sky January 19 (Monday) 11.0°C 17.0°C Cloudy January 20 (Tuesday) 11.0°C 18.0°C Overcast sky

The dense fog has caused significant disruptions to road and rail transport. Commuters on major highways connecting Chandigarh to Delhi and Ludhiana reported near-zero visibility in the early hours of Wednesday. Local authorities have advised motorists to use fog lights and maintain low speeds to avoid accidents.

Several long-distance trains arriving at and departing from the Chandigarh Railway Station have been delayed by two to four hours. At the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, flight operations faced minor scheduling adjustments during the morning hours, though conditions improved as the sun emerged toward noon. Punjab School Holidays: As Schools Across Punjab Prepare To Resume Regular Classes From January 14, Know Weather Forecast for Next 7 Days.

When Will the Cold Ease?

According to IMD Chandigarh Director Surender Paul, the severe cold wave conditions are expected to persist through Thursday, January 15. However, a fresh Western Disturbance is predicted to affect the Himalayan region starting January 16.

This system is likely to bring a change in wind direction and a gradual rise in night temperatures by 2°C to 4°C, providing much-needed relief to the region by the coming weekend. Until then, health experts advise the elderly and children to minimize outdoor exposure during peak cold hours and to remain hydrated to combat the dry winter air.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2026 08:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).