In a daring rescue operation amid heavy rains in Telangana's Bhupalpally district, Indian Army helicopters and boats came to the aid of six trapped individuals in the Morancha stream in Nainpaka. The villagers stranded on rooftops in the submerged Moranchapalle village were also saved by the timely efforts of the Army, utilising two helicopters and boats to carry out these rescue operations. Videos of the rescue operations are circulating on social media.

Indian Army Rescues Villagers Amid Telangana Rains

Army helicopter rescued six persons were trapped in Morancha stream in Nainpaka in Bhupalpally district. #TelanganaRains @XpressHyderabad pic.twitter.com/CR7fensuwG — V.V. Balakrishna-TNIE (@balaexpressTNIE) July 27, 2023

