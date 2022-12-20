The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday slammed Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Lok Sabha. Badal alleged that Mann used to come to Parliament in an intoxicated state and that many MPs changed their seats because of him. In Lok Sabha, SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal said "CM of our state (Punjab) used to sit in the House a few months ago. The person who used to come to the Parliament in an inebriated state is now running the state. Members who used to sit near him had complained to change their seats." She added, "If CM is like this then you can imagine what will be the condition of the state. We find 'Don't drink and drive' written on the roads but they are drinking and driving the state." Punjab: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann-Led AAP Government Orders Only State-Owned Buses To Enter Chandigarh To End Monopoly of Private Buses.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal Brutally Slams Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann:

If CM is like this then you can imagine what will be the condition of the state. We find 'Don't drink and drive' written on the roads but they are drinking and driving the state: SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal in Lok Sabha — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)