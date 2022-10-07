Indraprastha Gas Limited has increased the price of Domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in various cities of India. The new price will come into effect from tomorrow, October 8. For Delhi the price will be Rs 53.59 per SCM, for Ghaziabad, Noida & Greater Noida, the PNG price has hiked to Rs 53.46 per SCM, and in Gurugram, it'll cost Rs 51.79 per SCM. Twice in Row! Vande Bharat Express Damaged After Hitting Cattle in Gujarat on Second Consecutive Day (See Pics).

Check ANI's tweet:

