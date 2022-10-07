A portion of a Vande Bharat Express train suffers another damage as it again collided with a cattle in Gujarat on the second consecutive day again today. The incident took place between Kanjari and Anand railway stations on Friday. The same mishap had occurred yesterday when the semi-high-speed train hit a buffalo yesterday. Video: Vande Bharat Express Suffers Damages After Cattle Runover Between Vaitarna And Maninagar.

Vande Bharat Express Damaged:

ALERT! Semi High-Speed Vande Bharat Express hit by cattle on second consecutive day again. Incident between Kanjari & Anand stations on Friday on Mumbai-bound train. Damage on the other end. pic.twitter.com/ZOJGnH3bG0 — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) October 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)