The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday morning conducted raids at Popular Front of India (PFI) premises in a major nationwide search operation. NIA is conducting searches across 10 states in its largest-ever probe. The NIA and ED along with state police have arrested over 100 cadres of PFI.

PFI Crackdown:

