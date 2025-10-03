In a major disclosure, Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh revealed that India destroyed around 12 Pakistani aircraft during Operation Sindoor in May, of which 9–10 were fighter jets. Speaking at the 93rd Air Force Day celebrations on Friday, he said the losses included 4–5 US-made F-16s, several Chinese-origin JF-17 fighters, and one surveillance aircraft. Singh categorically dismissed Pakistan’s claims about shooting down Indian jets, calling them “manohar kahaniyan” (fascinating tales). This is the first time the IAF has officially shared details of Pakistan’s heavy losses in the conflict, underscoring India’s aerial dominance and rebutting propaganda narratives across the border. India Shot Down 5 Pakistan Fighter Jets, 1 Military Aircraft During Operation Sindoor, Says Air Chief Marshal AP Singh (Watch Video).

India Destroyed 12 Pakistani Jets in Operation Sindoor: IAF Chief

India destroyed around 12 Pakistani aircraft during operation Sindoor, of which 9-10 were fighter jets, Indian Air Force says https://t.co/c9dFh1V6tz — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) October 3, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Sidhant Sibal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

