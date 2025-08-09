Indian Air Force Chief Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh said on Saturday morning, August 9, that six Pakistani aircraft were successfully shot down during Operation Sindoor, India’s retaliatory strike following the April 22 Pahalgam Terror Attack. "We have five confirmed kills and one large aircraft, which could be either an ELINT aircraft or an AEW &C aircraft, which was taken on at a distance of about 300 kilometres. This is actually the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill that we can talk about," Air Marshal AP Singh said. IAF chief further said some of the parked F-16 fighter jets of the Pakistani air force at Shahbaz Jacobabad airfield were also destroyed. Besides, two command and control centres, like Murid and Chaklala, were also damaged during Operation Sindoor. e"Shahbaz Jacobabad airfield, one of the major airfields that was attacked. Here there's an F-16 hangar. One half of the hangar is gone. And I'm sure there were some aircraft inside which have got damaged there. We were able to get at least two command and control centres, like Murid and Chaklala. At least six radars, some of them big, some of them small...We have an indication of at least one AEW&C in that AEW&C hangar and a few F-16s, which were under maintenance there. This is actually the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill that we can talk about," he added. India Shoots Down Pakistan Air Force’s F-16 Fighter Jet, 2 JF-17 Aircraft After Pakistani Forces Attempt To Target Multiple Locations in Jammu and Punjab.

India Shot Down 5 Pakistan Fighter Jets, 1 Military Aircraft During Operation Sindoor: AIF Chief

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka | Speaking on Operation Sindoor, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh says, "...We have five confirmed kills and one large aircraft, which could be either an ELINT aircraft or an AEW &C aircraft, which was taken on at a distance of… pic.twitter.com/06rmvngX79 — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2025

