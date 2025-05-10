Today, May 10, the Border Security Force (BSF) said that Pakistan opened fire on its posts in the Jammu sector since 9 PM on Friday, May 9. BSF further said that they are responding in a commensurate manner after Pakistan opened fire on their posts without any provocation. "BSF is responding in a commensurate manner, causing widespread damage to posts and assets of Pakistan Rangers along the International Boundary," BSF added. It also said that their resolve to protect India's sovereignty is unshaken. The development comes amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. Pakistan Closes Airspace Temporarily After India Accuses It of Using Civilian Flights As Shields Amid Drone Attacks.

BSF Is Responding in a Commensurate Manner

On 09 May 2025, from about 2100 hrs, Pakistan opened fire on BSF posts in the Jammu sector without any provocation. BSF is responding in a commensurate manner, causing widespread damage to posts and assets of Pakistan Rangers along the International Boundary. Our resolve to… pic.twitter.com/ScXHqoYT7A — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025

