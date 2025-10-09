Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X on October 9 to share a candid picture with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer seated together in a car en route to the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai. Modi captioned the photo, "India-UK friendship is on the move and is filled with great vigour! A picture from earlier today, when my friend PM Starmer and I began our journey to attend the Global Fintech Fest." The car ride comes amid Starmer’s two-day visit to India, accompanied by over 100 leaders from Britain’s business, cultural, and academic sectors. The visit underscores the momentum following the India-UK trade deal signed in July, which aims to cut tariffs on goods ranging from textiles to whisky and expand market access for businesses in both economies. British PM Keir Starmer Eyes India’s Aadhaar Initiative As Blueprint for UK Digital ID System: Report.

PM Narendra Modi Shares Car Ride With UK PM Keir Starmer

India-UK friendship is on the move and is filled with great vigour! A picture from earlier today, when my friend PM Starmer and I began our journey to attend the Global Fintech Fest.@Keir_Starmer pic.twitter.com/3FyVFo69Rp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PM Narendra Modi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)