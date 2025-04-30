The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan held a hotline conversation on Wednesday, April 30, to address recent ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC). According to defence sources, the Indian DGMO strongly objected to the unprovoked firing by the Pakistan Army and warned against further violations. Sources on April 30 said Pakistani troops reportedly abandoned several of their forward posts and removed national flags, indicating a visible retreat and rising apprehension within their ranks. Jammu and Kashmir: After LoC, Pakistan Violates Ceasefire on International Border in Jammu District.

India Warns Pakistan Against Unprovoked Ceasefire Violations Along LoC

Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan talked over hotline yesterday to discuss the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan. India warned Pakistan against the unprovoked violations by Pakistan Army along the Line of Control: Defence sources pic.twitter.com/gUbMkFhNSm — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)