The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rainfall alert for Sunday, September 14, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places across Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim. Additionally, heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated pockets of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, east Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, north interior Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana, Uttarakhand, and Vidarbha. The IMD has cautioned that these showers may cause localised flooding, waterlogging, and traffic disruptions in urban areas, while hilly regions may face risks of landslides. Residents are advised to stay updated with regional weather advisories and take necessary precautions. Weather Forecast Today, September 14: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

IMD Weather Forecast for September 14

वर्षा की चेतावनी (14.09.2025) असम और मेघालय, बिहार, कोंकण और गोवा, मध्य महाराष्ट्र, मराठवाड़ा, नागालैंड, मणिपुर, मिजोरम और त्रिपुरा तथा उप-हिमालयी पश्चिम बंगाल और सिक्किम में अलग-अलग स्थानों पर भारी से बहुत भारी वर्षा होने की संभावना है। अंडमान और निकोबार द्वीप समूह, अरुणाचल… pic.twitter.com/3WxfAEsToJ — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of IMD). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

