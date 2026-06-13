Indian Army Gets New Chief: Govt Names Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth as Successor to General Upendra Dwivedi

The Government of India has officially appointed Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth as the next Chief of the Army Staff (Photo Credits: ANI)

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The Government of India has officially appointed Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth as the next Chief of the Army Staff (COAS). He succeeds General Upendra Dwivedi to take command of the 1.3 million-strong Indian Army.Lt Gen Seth currently serves as the 49th Vice Chief of the Army Staff, a position he assumed on April 1, 2026. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Lt Gen Seth was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986. Over his nearly four-decade career, he has commanded the Southern and South Western Commands, bringing extensive operational expertise along the Western Front to his new role.

India's New Chief of the Army Staff

Government of India appoints Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth,as the next Chief of the Army Staff (file photo) pic.twitter.com/QZ4z4LckMy — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2026

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