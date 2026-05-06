Amritsar Explosion: High Alert in Punjab After Suspected IED Blasts Outside Khasa Army Camp and BSF Frontier HQ; No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

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Punjab has been placed on high alert following two explosions near military installations on Tuesday night. A late-night blast occurred outside the Khasa Army Camp in Amritsar around 10:50 PM, following an earlier explosion near the BSF Punjab Frontier Headquarters in Jalandhar. Initial reports suggest motorcycle-borne individuals may have thrown an explosive device toward the Amritsar camp, damaging a tin shed near gates 6 and 7. No casualties were reported in either incident. Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams arrived at the spots to collect samples. While Jalandhar police initially suggested a scooter fire, forensic teams are investigating the use of IEDs. Security has been intensified across the border state as agencies probe potential links between the two strikes. Punjab: Railway Track Blast in Patiala, Accused Dies in Detonation Attempt; Opposition Criticises Govt.

High Alert After Twin Blasts Near BSF and Army Camps

VIDEO | Punjab: Explosion reported outside BSF camp in Amritsar, bomb disposal, FSL teams at spot.#PunjabNews (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/RM3k1mx4fI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 6, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 07:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).