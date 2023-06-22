India's national flag was desecrated in the United States when a Khalistani supporter tied it to his leg during a protest. The incident reportedly took place near UN Headquarters in New York. A video of a group of men confronting a Khalistani supporter with Indian flag tied to his leg is going viral on social media. In the viral video, the Khalistani supporter is seen with the tricolour tied to his led. A few men confront him and ask him not to insult a country's flag. However, the man remains adamant and continues roaming with the tricolour tied to his foot. Avtar Singh Khanda Dies: Khalistan Supporter Who Pulled Down India’s National Flag at Indian Embassy in London Dies of Blood Cancer, Say Reports.

Khalistani Supporter Disrespects Tricolour in US:

