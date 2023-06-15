Khalistan supporter Avtar Singh Khanda has died of blood cancer in the United Kingdom, according to reports. Avtar Singh Khanda was head of UK-based Khalistan Liberation Force. He reportedly died at Birmingham City Hospital at around 12:45 am (IST) on June 15. Recently, Khanda was arrested for pulling down India’s national flag at the Indian Embassy in London.

Avtar Singh Khanda Dies of Blood Cancer:

