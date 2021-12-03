Indian shuttlers Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy secure third place in the last group match at the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals 2021 on Friday. They displayed rock-solid performance and their strong defense led them to win the match against Chloe Birch & Lauren Smith of England.

Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy's Achievement

Indian Shuttlers Pair @P9Ashwini & @sikkireddy registered win in the last group stage match against WR- 13 Chloe Birch & Lauren Smith of England at BWF World Tour Finals 2021.@BAI_Media pic.twitter.com/Fyq6ZzRGPp — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) December 3, 2021

