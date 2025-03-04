Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Pralhad Joshi flagged off India's first hydrogen-powered truck in Delhi today, March 4. The country's first hydrogen-powered truck was flagged off under the National Green Hydrogen Mission in Delhi today. The National Green Hydrogen Mission was launched on January 4, 2023, with an outlay of INR 19,744 crore up to FY 2029-30. Meanwhile, the government has initiated five pilot projects for using hydrogen in buses and trucks to boost the National Green Hydrogen Mission. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has sanctioned five pilot projects consisting of a total of 37 vehicles (buses and trucks), and nine hydrogen refuelling stations. Ministry of New and Renewable Energy Approves 5 Pilot Project for Using Hydrogen Buses and Trucks To Boost National Green Hydrogen Mission.

India's First Hydrogen-Powered Truck Flagged Off in Delhi

Delhi: Under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Pralhad Joshi flagged off India's first hydrogen-powered truck pic.twitter.com/xIBZUkTkvL — IANS (@ians_india) March 4, 2025

