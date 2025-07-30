The Government of India has officially responded to the US President Donald Trump’s announcement of imposing a 25% tariff on Indian goods, stating it has taken note of the statement and is studying its implications. In a press note, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasised that both countries have been engaged in negotiations over the past few months to finalize a fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement. It reiterated India’s commitment to that goal while underlining its priority to protect the interests of farmers, MSMEs, and entrepreneurs. The statement further added that India will take all necessary steps to safeguard national interests, just as it did during other trade agreements, including the recently concluded Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) with the UK. Donald Trump Announces 25% Tariff on India Effective August 1, Says India Will Pay ‘Tariff Plus Penalty’ for Energy and Arms Deals With Russia.

India Responds to US President’s 25% Tariff Announcement

The Government has taken note of a statement by the US President on bilateral trade. The Government is studying its implications: Govt of India "India and the US have been engaged in negotiations on concluding a fair, balanced and mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement… pic.twitter.com/cTDLYgbNAR — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2025

