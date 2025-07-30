US President Donald Trump has announced a 25% tariff on Indian imports starting August 1, citing unfair trade practices and India’s growing ties with Russia. In a strongly worded social media post, Trump said, “While India is our friend, their tariffs are among the highest in the world,” and accused India of maintaining “strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers.” He also criticized India for purchasing most of its military equipment and energy from Russia, even as the international community urges Moscow to halt its invasion of Ukraine. Calling these actions “not good,” Trump declared that India would face both the new tariff and a penalty. The announcement has sparked diplomatic buzz and could strain US-India trade relations. ‘India Will Probably Face 20% to 25% Tariff, Though Deal Not Yet Finalised’, Says Donald Trump (Watch Video).

Donald Trump Announces 25% Tariff on India Effective August 1

US President Donald Trump announces 25% tariffs on India starting August 1st. Posts, "Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the… pic.twitter.com/eqVj981lGD — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2025

