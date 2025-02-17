An FIR has been filed against all members involved in the popular show India’s Got Latent Case. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the controversial content aired in the show’s episodes. Following the legal actions, authorities ordered the removal of all videos related to the show and instructed the deactivation of its official social media account until the inquiry is completed. The investigation gained momentum when cyber officials took down the first controversial video and later directed comedian Samay Raina to remove all content associated with the case. As part of the ongoing inquiry, a total of 42 individuals, including artists, producers, and influencers, have been summoned for questioning. Among the prima facie accused are comedians Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, and Ranveer Allahbadia. Statements from key figures, including Devesh Dixit, Raghu Ram, and Yashasvi Yadav, Inspector General of Maharashtra Cyber Cell, have already been recorded. ‘India’s Got Latent’ Row: Maharashtra Cyber Cell Asks Samay Raina to Appear in Person on February 18, Summons Ranveer Allahbadia on February 24.

FIR Filed Against All Members Associated with India's Got Latent

