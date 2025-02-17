Maharashtra Cyber Cell has summoned YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia to appear on February 24 in connection with the controversy surrounding the ‘India’s Got Latent’ show. Comedian Samay Raina has also been asked to appear before the cyber cell tomorrow. This comes after the Maharashtra Cyber Cell rejected Samay Raina’s request to record his statement via videoconferencing in the ongoing 'India's Got Latent' controversy. Raina, who is currently in the US, had cited prior commitments and stated that he wouldn’t be able to return to India before March 17. However, the Cyber Cell has directed him to appear in person on February 18. Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Maharashtra Cyber Cell Refuses Samay Raina’s Request To Record Statement Through Video Conferencing, Asks ‘India’s Got Latent’ Host To Appear on February 18.

Maharashtra Cyber Cell Summons YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia and Comedian Samay Raina

'India's Got Latent' show row: YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia has been summoned by Maharashtra Cyber ​​to appear on February 24. Comedian Samay Raina has been asked to appear before the cyber cell tomorrow: Maharashtra Cyber Cell — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2025

