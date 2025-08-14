IndiGo flight 6E360 from Delhi to Bihar's Darbhanga was cancelled on Thursday, August 14, after weather-related delays at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport pushed its arrival past Darbhanga airport’s limited runway operating hours, news agency ANI reported, citing sources. According to the sources, a small group of passengers staged a brief protest on the tarmac after deboarding, but were peacefully escorted back by CISF personnel and airport staff. IndiGo provided refreshments and offered alternate flight arrangements for the affected passengers, sources said. Mumbai Runway Chaos on Indigo Flight: Angry Passengers Protest Delay, Captain Urvashi Calms Crowd; Takeoff to Varanasi Follows as ‘Har Har Mahadev’ Chants Echo Onboard; Video Goes Viral.

IndiGo Flight 6E360 to Bihar’s Darbhanga Cancelled, Passengers Stage Protest

IndiGo flight 6E360 from Delhi to Darbhanga was cancelled on Thursday, 14th August after weather delays in Delhi pushed its arrival beyond Darbhanga airport’s restricted runway operating hours. All passengers were deboarded, but a small group staged a brief protest on the tarmac… — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)