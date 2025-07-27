Chaos broke out on Indigo flight 6E-5028 from Mumbai to Varanasi on Saturday evening after the plane remained grounded on the runway for over an hour. Frustrated passengers demanded answers, questioning why “testing” was happening with 176 people onboard. A video now viral shows passengers confronting an air hostess, who pleaded with folded hands, asking them not to film. As tensions escalated, Captain Urvashi herself came out to address the crowd, assuring them the aircraft had been thoroughly checked. “If you stop the chaos, we will take off in 10 minutes,” she said. Her words calmed the passengers, who responded by chanting “Har Har Mahadev” in unison — joined by the captain herself. The flight finally took off and landed in Varanasi at 11:45 PM, nearly two hours behind schedule. The dramatic mid-flight moment has since gone viral on social media, drawing praise for the captain’s calm leadership. Stranded for Over 2 Hours, Passengers at Goa Airport Get Into Heated Argument With Spicejet Staff Over Refund Policy and DGCA Guidelines, Actress Ishita Chauhan Shares Video.

Mumbai Runway Chaos

