Today, September 5, the Congress party shared a video of Sanghmitra Bhargav, son of Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, in which he is seen criticising the Narendra Modi-led Central government. The incident took place during an event attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister Tulsi Silavat, MP Shankar Keswani, local BJP MLA and Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav. It is reported that Sanghmitra Bhargav had participated in the late Nirbhay Singh Patel Memorial debate competition, which he won. During the prize distribution ceremony, Sanghamitra was asked to give a speech on the stage. The viral clip shows Sanghmitra Bhargav questioning the Central Government's breach of promise. "The waiting list in trains is such that every year more than 50 lakh people are not able to travel even after buying tickets. It was promised that bullet train will run from Ahmedabad to Mumbai by 2022, but 2025 has come and the bullet train is not able to come out of the government's PowerPoint presentation. Crores of rupees were spent in land acquisition, scams happened, but the bullet train did not come into reality," Sanghmitra Bhargav is heard saying. The video also shows Pushyamitra Bhargav's son stating that the government claimed that rail accidents would be stopped with Kavach technology, but in the last 10 years, 20 thousand people have died in rail accidents. "When a train derails, not only the coaches break, a mother's lap becomes empty, a child's future sinks into darkness and an old father's last hope is snatched away," he adds. He also spoke of station redevelopment. Scroll below to watch Sanghmitra Bhargav's speech. Train Robbery: Indore BJP Leader Devendra Inani Catches Thief Trying To Steal Urn With Mother’s Ashes During Journey to Haridwar, Video Goes Viral.

Sanghmitra Bhargav Lists Failures of Modi Government

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)