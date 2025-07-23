Indore BJP leader Devendra Inani was travelling by train to Haridwar to immerse his late mother’s ashes when a man tried to steal the urn containing the ashes. The incident occurred early on July 21, between Morena and Agra Cantt stations. Inani caught the thief red-handed after waking up during the attempt and immediately raised an alarm. Passengers quickly intervened, restrained the accused, identified as Soniram from Gwalior, and recovered the urn. The accused was handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Agra Cantt for further investigation. A video of the incident shows Inani holding the accused by his hair while questioning him, before GRP officials arrive. Train Robbery: GRP Arrests 2 for Stealing Phones and Jewellery of Passengers on Express and Mumbai Local Trains.

Devendra Inani Catches Train Thief

भाजपा नेता की माँ की ट्रेन में अस्थियां हुई चोरी इंदौर के बीजेपी नेता देवेंद्र ईनाणी अपनी मां की अस्थियां लेकर ट्रेन से हरिद्वार जा रहे थे। इस दौरान एक बदमाश ने उनकी अस्थियां चुराने की कोशिश की। शक होने पर उन्होंने तुरंत उसका पीछा किया और उसे रंगे हाथ पकड़ लिया। बदमाश के पास… pic.twitter.com/qlXavSFlaa — Madan Mohan Soni (आगरा वासी ) (@madanjournalist) July 22, 2025

BJP Leader Stops Urn Theft on Train

MP : इंदौर के BJP नेता देवेंद्र इनाणी अपनी मां की अस्थियां विसर्जित करने ट्रेन से हरिद्वार जा रहे थे। मुरैना-आगरा के बीच में चलती ट्रेन में चोर ने अस्थि कलश चुरा लिया। आरोपी सोनीराम को यात्रियों ने पकड़ा, UP-GRP को सौंपा। pic.twitter.com/IMBKcZ8djM — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) July 23, 2025

