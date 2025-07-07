Social media influencer Rajshree More was allegedly abused and threatened in public after a drunk, half-naked man identified as Rahil Javed Shaikh, son of an MNS leader, rammed into her car in Mumbai’s Andheri on Sunday night, July 6. Rajshree captured the disturbing incident on video and shared it on her Instagram account. The videos show Rahil half-naked and verbally abusing her with threats in Marathi. The influencer alleges Rahil tried to intimidate her into not filing a police complaint. An FIR has been registered against him, and Rajshree claims she is now facing online harassment from MNS supporters. She believes the attack was politically motivated, linked to her outspoken views on the Marathi language row. Mumbai police detained Rahil for medical examination post the incident and also took his vehicle into custody while they continue to investigate the incident as the videos go viral on social media. ‘I Ended Up Overreacting’: Businessman Sushil Kedia After MNS Workers Vandalise His Office 2 Days After His ‘Won’t Learn Marathi’ Remark (Watch Videos).

MNS Leader’s Son Rams Car, Abuses Rajshree More

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajshree More (@rajshree_more_official)

Rajshree More’s Car Hit by MNS Leader’s Son

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajshree More (@rajshree_more_official)

Rahil Javed Shaikh Detained by Mumbai Police

Maharashtra | Mumbai Police say, "A video is viral on social media where a shirtless youth is seen abusing a woman, named Rajshree More, after her car was hit by the youth's car. He has been identified as Rahil Shaikh, claiming to be son of MNS state vice President Javed Shaikh.… — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)