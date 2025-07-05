Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers allegedly vandalised the Mumbai office of entrepreneur and investment analyst Sushil Kedia on Saturday, days after his social media post stating he had lived in the city for 30 years without learning Marathi. Following this, Kedia posted a video on X saying his earlier reaction was nothing but an overreaction to the violence against non-Marathi speakers in Maharashtra. A video of the incident shows several men throwing stones at Kedia’s office, while a security personnel in army fatigues attempts to intervene but is shoved aside. The vandalism appears to be in response to a provocative post shared by Kedia on July 3, in which he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Do note @RajThackeray I don’t know Marathi properly even after living for 30 years in Mumbai & with your gross misconduct I have made it a resolve that until such people as you are allowed to pretend to be taking care of Marathi Manus I take pratigya I won’t learn Marathi.” He ended the post with, “Kya karna hai bol?”, a defiant challenge directed at MNS chief Raj Thackeray. Language Row: ‘Attempts To Impose Hindi Over Marathi Won’t Be Tolerated’, Says MNS Chief Raj Thackeray.

Sushil Kedia's Office Vandalised

Maharashtra: MNS workers vandalized businessman Sushil Kedia’s office after he posted on X refusing to learn Marathi and tagging MNS chief Raj Thackeray pic.twitter.com/RSVocFIF0I — IANS (@ians_india) July 5, 2025

Sushil Kedia Reacts to Vandalisation

I request @RajThackeray Ji to consider my humble submission. pic.twitter.com/i8zGszgNtW — Sushil Kedia (@sushilkedia) July 5, 2025

Sushil Kedia's Earlier X Post

Do note @RajThackeray I dont know Marathi properly even after living for 30 years in Mumbai & with your gross misconduct I ahve made it a resolve that until such people as you are allowed to pretend to be taking care of Marathi Manus I take pratigya I wont learn Marathi. Kya… — Sushil Kedia (@sushilkedia) July 3, 2025

