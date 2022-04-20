The sixth Scorpene submarine of Project-75 named "INS Vagsheer" was launched at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai on Wednesday. Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar was present at the launch of the submarine. "INS Vagsheer will now go undergo sea trials and will be later commissioned. The launch of this submarine is an example of India becoming self-reliant," said Kumar.

