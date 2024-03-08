On Friday, on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2024, the Central government announced a reduction in LPG cylinder prices by Rs 100. The announcement was made by the Prime Minister via his social media account. Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Today, on Women's Day, our Government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti. By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ for them." Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana: Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Govt Extends Rs 300 Subsidy on Cooking Gas Till March 2025.

LPG Cylinder Price Cut by Rs 100

