Over 600 prominent lawyers, including stalwarts such as Harish Salve, Manan Kumar Mishra, and Pinky Anand, have penned a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, expressing deep concern over attempts to undermine the integrity of the judiciary. In their plea, they emphasise the critical need to uphold the sanctity of the courts amid mounting political and professional pressures. They assert that it's time for the legal fraternity to unite and vocally oppose these insidious attacks, ensuring that the judiciary remains steadfast as a cornerstone of democracy. The lawyers affirm their support, stating, "As people who work to uphold the law, we think it's time to stand up for our courts." The lawyers further urged CJI Chandrachud to exercise decisive leadership to safeguard its autonomy and integrity. Public Spaces Often Reflect Pre-Existing Inequalities in Society, Says CJI DY Chandrachud.

Prominent Lawyers Write Letter to CJI DY Chandrachud

Prominent lawyers including Harish Salve, Manan Kumar Mishra, Adish Agarwala, Chetan Mittal, Pinky Anand, Hitesh Jain, Ujjwala Pawar, Uday Holla, Swaroopama Chaturvedi are among over 600 lawyers who have addressed a letter to CJI expressing concern over attempts to undermine the… pic.twitter.com/Mksltk0Lny — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)