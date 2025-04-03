An email threatening to blow up the Jaipur Collectorate office was received today, April 3, prompting immediate action. The police bomb disposal squad, along with the ATS team, quickly arrived at the scene and initiated a comprehensive search operation. The investigation is ongoing as DCP Jaipur West, Amit Kumar, confirmed that security measures were heightened to ensure the safety of the premises and surrounding areas. Gujarat School Bomb Threat: Navrachana School and University in Vadodara Receives Threat Mail; Police and Explosive Detection Team Deployed (Watch Video).

Jaipur Collectorate Bomb Threat

Jaipur, Rajasthan | An email threatening to blow up the Jaipur Collectorate office was received today. The police bomb disposal squad, the ATS team, reached the Collectorate office and started a thorough search operation: DCP Jaipur West, Amit Kumar — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)