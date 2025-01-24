Navrachana School and University in Vadodara, Gujarat, received a bomb threat via email on January 24, prompting an immediate response from local authorities. Bomb Detection Squad (BDS), crime branch, and police teams were deployed to the campus to investigate the threat and ensure safety. Students were given a holiday while authorities searched the premises for any explosive devices. A video shared by news agency IANS captured the intense operation as officers combed the area. The police are continuing to investigate the source of the threat, with heightened security measures in place. Parcel Bomb in Gujarat: Man, Teen Daughter Die As Package Sent by Wife's Lover Explodes in Vadali.

Vadodara’s Navrachana School Receives Bomb Threat, Students Sent Home

Vadodara, Gujarat: Navrachana School and University in Vadodara received a bomb threat email. BDS, crime branch, and police teams investigated, and students were given a holiday. Police are investigating the threat's source pic.twitter.com/kpWpfchnCf — IANS (@ians_india) January 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)