Jammu and Kashmir: Aircraft-Shaped Balloon With ‘PIA’ Written on It Recovered by Police in Bhalwal

An aircraft-shaped balloon with 'PIA' written on it, recovered by J&K Police in Bhalwal area of Jammu. A similar balloon was recovered by the Police on March 10th, after it landed in Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector. pic.twitter.com/ykf4hYyao2 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2021

