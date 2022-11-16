A massive fire engulfed at Hanfiya Jama Masjid in Ladakh's Kargil on Wednesday. Most of the structure of the prominent mosque was damaged by the fire. Reportedly, police and firefighters reached the spot and are trying to douse the fire. More details are awaited. Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: At Least 8 Dead As Car Falls Into Gorge in Kishtwar.

Jammu and Kashmir Fire:

