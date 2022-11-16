In yet another road accident, eight people died when a car fell into a deep gorge in the Kishtwar district on Wednesday. The mishap took place at 5:30 in the Marwah area of Kishtwar. The incident occurred as the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into the gorge. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: Minivan Rams Into Parked Truck in Godavari; Four Killed, Nine Injured.

Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident:

