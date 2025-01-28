A bus met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir today, January 28. According to news agency IANS, fifteen Vaishno Devi pilgrims were injured in a bus accident near Jumbo Zoo on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. After the accident, the injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment. A video of the accident showing the damaged bus has also surfaced online. Jammu and Kashmir Fire: 1 Injured As Blaze Engulfs Government Quarter in Srinagar’s Jawahar Nagar, Firefighters Rush to Scene (Watch Video).

Vaishno Devi Pilgrims in Bus Accident in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Fifteen Vaishno Devi pilgrims were injured in a bus accident near Jumbo Zoo on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. The injured have been hospitalized for treatment. Further details are awaited pic.twitter.com/ttBcHe0lnc — IANS (@ians_india) January 28, 2025

