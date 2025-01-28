One person sustained injuries as a fire broke out in a government quarter in Srinagar's Jawahar Nagar on Tuesday morning. January 28. The blaze quickly engulfed the house, sending thick black smoke into the sky. Firefighters were immediately dispatched to the scene to control the flames. A video shared by news agency IANS shows fire tenders working relentlessly to douse the fire. Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the incident. Doda Fire: 3 Houses Gutted As Blaze Erupts At Bhargi Gandoh Bhalesa in Jammu and Kashmir, Firefighting Operations Underway (Watch Video).

Fire Engulfs Government Quarter in Srinagar, 1 Injured

Jammu and Kashmir: Fire erupted in a government quarter in Srinagar's Jawahar Nagar area on Tuesday morning, leaving one person injured. Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident pic.twitter.com/8NdiID9yRO — IANS (@ians_india) January 28, 2025

