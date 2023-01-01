Several people were injured in an alleged terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir 's Rajouri. As per reports, the suspected terror attack occurred near a Ram Temple in Rajouri's Dhangri village, ANI reported. A senior police officer present on the spot said that the injured have been shifted to the hospital. Further details awaited. Jammu and Kashmir: 186 Including 56 Pakistan-Based Terrorists Killed in 2022, Says DGP Dilbag Singh

Check Tweet:

Jammu & Kashmir | Firing incident in the Dangri area of Rajouri, few people were injured; brought to a nearby hospital. Further details awaited: J&K Police — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023

