The traffic police in Jammu seized an SUV today, August 12, as it was returning from the airport after dropping Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. According to a report in PTI, the SUV was seized for having black tinted glasses, which violates the rules. It is learnt that Akshay Kumar was in Jammu to inaugurate a showroom of Kalyan Jewellers at Dogra Chowk. The actor thanked the people of Jammu for their warm welcome. After the event, Kumar was ferried to the airport in a Range Rover SUV. However, traffic police stopped the vehicle at Dogra Chowk for violating traffic rules when it was returning after dropping the actor at the airport for his departure to Mumbai. Akshay Kumar will be next seen in the upcoming film "Jolly LLB 3", which is scheduled to release on September 19. ‘Jolly LLB 3’ Teaser: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Courtroom Clash in Subhash Kapoor’s Upcoming Legal Drama Promises Comedy and Chaos (Watch Video).

SUV Which Ferried Akshay Kumar to the Airport Seized for Tinted Glasses

Akshay Kumar's SUV challaned in Jammu for tinted windows pic.twitter.com/vfA4FDFCBM — JAMMU LINKS NEWS (@JAMMULINKS) August 12, 2025

Bollywood Actor Inaugurated Kalyan Jewellers' New Store in Jammu

The debonair #AkshayKumar graced Jammu for the grand inauguration of @KalyanJewellers newest store. pic.twitter.com/V0ZatgDllB — Artist Management (@artistmanageIND) August 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)