Jharkhand Police on Saturday arrested the Principal of a private school on charges of molesting minor girl students. The Chaibasa Police said that seven girl students, who were staying in the school hostel, had complained against the Principal. On complaint of the victims, Chaibasa Police came into action and arrested the accused Principal. Police further said that the accused has been sent to judicial custody.

