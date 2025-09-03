One killed and three others injured after a speeding SUV rammed into a tree in Jharkhand’s Simdega district, with police confirming that the vehicle was being driven by a Class 9 student. The incident took place near Khairan Toli on NH-143 under Simdega Sadar police station limits when, reportedly, the Scorpio, driven by a student of DAV school, named Aman Topno, lost control of the vehicle. His friends Sufiyan Khan, Ayush, and Ankit were also in the car at the time of the crash, which left the vehicle badly mangled as seen in the video shared by news agency IANS. Deoghar Accident: Bus Carrying Kanwariyas Collides With Truck in Jharkhand, MP Nishikant Dubey Says ‘18 Died’ in Road Mishap (Disturbing Visuals).

Class 9 Student Driving SUV Crashes Into Tree in Simdega

Simdega, Jharkhand: A speeding Scorpio crashed into a tree near Khairan Toli on NH-143 under Simdega Sadar police station limits, leaving one dead and three injured. The incident involved Aman Topno, a Class 9 student of DAV Simdega, who was driving the vehicle with his friends… pic.twitter.com/wyNcbkpunC — IANS (@ians_india) September 3, 2025

